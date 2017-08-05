Pirates' Austin Meadows: Drives in four in rehab game
Meadows (hamstring) went 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBI and two runs while rehabbing with the Gulf Coast League Pirates on Saturday.
He has been on the minor-league DL since June 21 with a strained right hamstring -- the same injury that plagued him in 2014 and 2016. It sounds like he is on track to be back for the final few weeks of the season with Triple-A Indianapolis.
