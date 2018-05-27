Pirates' Austin Meadows: Forces outfield rotation
Meadows is expected to serve as a part of a four-man outfield rotation for the immediate future, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
After grounding out in a pinch-hitting role Saturday, Meadows is hitting .433 in 30 at-bats with three homers and two stolen bases. "Meadow's performance was eye-catching," Hurdle said. "We'll see where this all goes. With the stretch of games that are coming up it seemed like the tactical baseball move to make." The Pirates have only two days off in the next month. Meadows will likely need to exceed expectations to stick with the Bucs, but the team is willing to forego his development at the minor-league level while he's hot.
