Meadows (hamstring) went 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBI and two runs while rehabbing with the Gulf Coast League Pirates on Saturday.

He has been on the minor-league DL since June 21 with a strained right hamstring -- the same injury that plagued him in 2016 and 2014. It sounds like he is on track to be back for the final few weeks of the season with Triple-A Indianapolis.