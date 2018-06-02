Pirates' Austin Meadows: Gets nod Saturday afternoon
Meadows will bat second and start in right field Saturday in St. Louis.
The rookie will be making his first start since Wednesday, when he went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks against the Cubs. Meadows has never faced starter Luke Weaver but is batting .419 in 31 at-bats against right-handed pitching. He's hit four home runs in 44 at-bats with the Pirates after totaling six homers in 444 minor-league at-bats since the beginning of 2017.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Out again Friday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not starting against Cards•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Shifts to right field Sunday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Forces outfield rotation•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Sticks with big club•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Hits another home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...