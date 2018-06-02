Meadows will bat second and start in right field Saturday in St. Louis.

The rookie will be making his first start since Wednesday, when he went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks against the Cubs. Meadows has never faced starter Luke Weaver but is batting .419 in 31 at-bats against right-handed pitching. He's hit four home runs in 44 at-bats with the Pirates after totaling six homers in 444 minor-league at-bats since the beginning of 2017.