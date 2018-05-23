Pirates' Austin Meadows: Goes deep again Tuesday
Meadows homered for the second straight game Tuesday, going 1-for-4 against the Reds, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The left-handed hitting rookie went deep against lefty Amir Garrett, who he'd seen at Triple-A. Meadows, who is 6-for-15 in the early going, says he's able to read the spin of the ball much better under the bright lights of major-league stadiums. Team trainer Todd Tomczyk is expected to provide an update for Starling Marte (oblique) Wednesday. Meadows is expected to play nearly every day until Marte returns from the disabled list.
