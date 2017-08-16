Play

Meadows went 2-for-5 with a double in his first Triple-A game off the disabled list Tuesday.

Due to injury, his prospect star has dimmed a little but he's still just 22 years of age. Meadows has totaled only 153 career games between Double-A and Triple-A. He'll look to stay healthy and put up solid numbers for Indianapolis the rest of the way.

