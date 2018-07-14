The Pirates may send Meadows, who popped out in a pinch-hitting appearance Friday, back to Triple-A, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The rookie outfielder has started only five games in July. "We'll have those discussions internally as we discuss what's best for the player and what's best for the team," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Try to figure some things out here." Meadows is batting .233 with one extra-base hit (a double) and a 0:8 BB:K in 30 at-bats this month. Returning him to Triple-A could help the fiscally conservative organization keep the 22-year-old from becoming Super 2 Arbitration eligible while affording the oft-injured rookie steady playing time.