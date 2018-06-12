Meadows is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Meadows will retreat to the bench following a string of four straight starts as the Pirates continue to deploy a four-man outfield rotation. Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco will start from left to right in the outfield in this one. Meadows, the Pirates' top prospect, is hitting an impressive .346/.373/.564 through 83 plate appearances this season.