Pirates' Austin Meadows: Healthy and hitting in camp
Meadows is off to a strong spring start and has a decent shot to make his major league debut in 2018.
After four Grapefruit League games, Meadows is 5-for-8 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and seven RBI. Staying healthy has proved to be elusive for the first-round draft pick, but he's still just 22 years of age. The addition of Corey Dickerson could slow his arrival to the big leagues, but Meadows has only 284 at-bats above the Double-A level anyhow. Given Gregory Polanco's penchant for injury and the likelihood Dickerson is a one-year fix, there's a good chance Meadows debuts after the Super 2 Arbitration date in June.
