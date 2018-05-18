Pirates' Austin Meadows: Joining big-league club Friday
Meadows is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The 23-year-old will make his major-league debut while taking the roster spot of Starling Marte (oblique), who's set to go on the 10-day disabled list. Meadows' stay in the bigs may not last long, though, unless Marte's recovery takes longer than expected. Meadows has only one homer at Indianapolis so far but is slashing a useful .294/.336/.397 with 15 RBI across 131 plate appearances. Mixed-league fantasy players could take the chance that he's up for longer than his initial estimation but may find him back on the farm in short order.
