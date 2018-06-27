Pirates' Austin Meadows: Leading off Wednesday
Meadows will hit leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Meadows has hit leadoff only one other time this season, but he will occupy that spot Wednesday with Starling Marte getting a day off.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Collects three hits in loss•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Heads to bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...