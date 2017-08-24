Meadows (oblique) went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Aside from late-inning duty Tuesday, he'd missed the last six days with an oblique injury and that was on top of a hamstring ailment which had kept him sidelined for six-plus weeks. It'd be a big surprise if Meadows earns a September recall, but a strong (and healthy) finish to the Triple-A season could give him a boost heading into the 2018 campaign.