Pirates' Austin Meadows: Makes successful return
Meadows (oblique) went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Aside from late-inning duty Tuesday, he'd missed the last six days with an oblique injury and that was on top of a hamstring ailment which had kept him sidelined for six-plus weeks. It'd be a big surprise if Meadows earns a September recall, but a strong (and healthy) finish to the Triple-A season could give him a boost heading into the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Approaching return to lineup•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Sees action Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Good numbers in return•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Activated from DL•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Progressing well from hamstring injury•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: September callup unlikely•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...