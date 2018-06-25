Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not in Monday's lineup
Meadows is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Meadows tallied just one hit in eight at-bats over his last two games, so manager Clint Hurdle decided to hold him out Monday in favor of Gregory Polanco.
