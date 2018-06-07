Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not in Thursday's lineup
Meadows is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Meadows will hit the pine following four straight starts. In his place, manager Clint Hurdle will trot out Gregory Polanco, Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte in the Pirates' outfield.
