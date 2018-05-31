Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not starting against Cards
Meadows is not in the starting lineup for the Pirates on Thursday.
He started in center field Wednesday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. The rookie is expected to serve as part of a four-man outfield rotation so long as he stays hot. Meadows is slashing .419/.435/.814 with four homers and three stolen bases in his first 43 at-bats. He sat out against starter Jack Flaherty when the two teams played Saturday.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Shifts to right field Sunday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Forces outfield rotation•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Sticks with big club•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Hits another home run•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Goes deep again Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Time in majors not guaranteed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...