Meadows is not in the starting lineup for the Pirates on Thursday.

He started in center field Wednesday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. The rookie is expected to serve as part of a four-man outfield rotation so long as he stays hot. Meadows is slashing .419/.435/.814 with four homers and three stolen bases in his first 43 at-bats. He sat out against starter Jack Flaherty when the two teams played Saturday.