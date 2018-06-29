Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not starting Friday
Meadows isn't in the starting lineup Friday against the Padres.
He's cooled off significantly at the plate. The rookie is batting .250 with one extra-base hit (a double) in his last 44 plate appearances. Meadows has started nine of Pittsburgh's last 13 games as the team continues to rotate four outfielders.
