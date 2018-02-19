Meadows is expected to start the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic reports.

With only 457 plate appearances at the Triple-A level, it's no surprise that the outfielder is ticketed for the minors. The 22-year-old has played in only 168 games the last two seasons and hasn't looked great when healthy. He slashed .250/.311/.359 in 284 Triple-A at-bats last summer. That said, he's in position to make his major-league debut at some point in 2018, provided he can stay healthy and produce for Indy.