Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not yet ready for prime time
Meadows is expected to start the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic reports.
With only 457 plate appearances at the Triple-A level, it's no surprise that the outfielder is ticketed for the minors. The 22-year-old has played in only 168 games the last two seasons and hasn't looked great when healthy. He slashed .250/.311/.359 in 284 Triple-A at-bats last summer. That said, he's in position to make his major-league debut at some point in 2018, provided he can stay healthy and produce for Indy.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Moved to 7-day DL•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Unable to stay healthy•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not in line for September call-up•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Makes successful return•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Approaching return to lineup•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....