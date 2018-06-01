Meadows is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.

He's slashed .409/.426/.795 in his first 13 games with Pittsburgh, but the team is apparently more interested in lifting Gregory Polanco out of a slump. Polanco collected three hits Thursday, ending an 0-for-22 stretch than developing Meadows. The rookie will likely start Saturday or Sunday, but it would be unwise to pencil him in for steady playing time.

