Meadows is hitting. 289 in 45 at-bats with a team-leading five doubles for Triple-A Indianapolis.

He's riding a seven-game batting streak (7-for-24) and has stolen his first two bases of the season in the last four games. More importantly, Meadows has stayed mostly healthy, playing in 12 of the Indians' first 16 games. He's yet to go deep but will see plenty of more chances with Pittsburgh not expected to recall him until sometime well after the Super 2 Arbitration date (if at all in 2018).