Pirates' Austin Meadows: Playing time declining
Meadows is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Meadows is on the bench for the fifth time in six games, signaling that the Pirates' four-man outfield rotation may no longer be in the works. After busting out with four home runs and seven multi-hit performances over his first 11 big-league contests, Meadows' productivity has tailed off ever since, with the rookie batting .252/.302/.346 in his subsequent 33 appearances. The Pirates could consider sending Meadows to Triple-A Indianapolis for a brief spell during the upcoming All-Star break with the hope of igniting his bat.
