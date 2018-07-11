Meadows is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

Meadows is on the bench for the fifth time in six games, signaling that the Pirates' four-man outfield rotation may no longer be in the works. After busting out with four home runs and seven multi-hit performances over his first 11 big-league contests, Meadows' productivity has tailed off ever since, with the rookie batting .252/.302/.346 in his subsequent 33 appearances. The Pirates could consider sending Meadows to Triple-A Indianapolis for a brief spell during the upcoming All-Star break with the hope of igniting his bat.