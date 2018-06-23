Pirates' Austin Meadows: Reaches base three times Friday
Meadows went 2-for-5 with an intentional walk Friday against the Diamondbacks.
He's reached base six times in 10 at-bats since returning from a foot injury two games ago. Despite his strong recent sample, there's no guarantee Meadows will be in Saturday's lineup. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against expected started Zack Greinke on June 13. It's also Sean Rodriguez Bobblehead Day and the team might need a spot to play the utilityman. The recent rebound by Meadows is encouraging, nonetheless, if only because he'd hit .231/.286/.385 in his last 56 plate appearances prior to Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Collects three hits in loss•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Gets nod Saturday afternoon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...