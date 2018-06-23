Meadows went 2-for-5 with an intentional walk Friday against the Diamondbacks.

He's reached base six times in 10 at-bats since returning from a foot injury two games ago. Despite his strong recent sample, there's no guarantee Meadows will be in Saturday's lineup. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against expected started Zack Greinke on June 13. It's also Sean Rodriguez Bobblehead Day and the team might need a spot to play the utilityman. The recent rebound by Meadows is encouraging, nonetheless, if only because he'd hit .231/.286/.385 in his last 56 plate appearances prior to Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories