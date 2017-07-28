Meadows (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Pirates on Friday.

Almost five weeks to the days after he was placed on the DL with a hamstring strain, Meadows is ready to return to active competition. He figures to spend a week or two at the lower levels before ultimately returning to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was hitting .248/.313/.358 before the injury. The Pirates are in the mix for a postseason spot and it's not a lock that Meadows will get an extended look with the big club later in the season.