Pirates' Austin Meadows: Records first major league home run
Meadows went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Padres.
Meadows got a hold of his first home run at the major-league level, taking right-hander Jordan Lyles deep in the sixth inning. He had a productive series in his first taste of the major leagues, recording five hits in 11 at-bats, which also included a home run and stolen base. Once Starling Marte returns to health, there is no obvious role for Meadows, but if he continues to hit this well he may force the Pirates' hand in finding him a role.
