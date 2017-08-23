Meadows, who hadn't played since Thursday due to a strained oblique muscle, served as a pinch-runner Tuesday.

He pinch-ran in the eighth inning and saw action in left field in the ninth. Unless he reinjured himself Tuesday, there's a good chance Meadows could start for the first time in nearly a week Wednesday. The prospect missed nearly seven weeks with a hamstring injury before returning to Triple-A for three games in mid-August.