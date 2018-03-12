The Pirates optioned Meadows to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Following a tough year at Indianapolis in 2017, Meadows demonstrated why he's widely viewed as the top prospect in the Pirates' system during the spring, going 7-for-19 in Grapefruit League play with a home run, eight RBI and a stolen base. He'll look to carry that momentum over to his second trial in the International League, where he should find more success now that he's healthy again after hamstring and oblique injuries dogged him a season ago.