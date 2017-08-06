Pirates' Austin Meadows: September call-up unlikely
Meadows (hamstring) likely won't be called to the majors when major-league rosters expand in September, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington reported Sunday that the team has discussed the possibility of Meadows participating in winter ball and foregoing a September major-league call-up this season. The 22-year-old, who is currently working through a rehab assignment with a hamstring injury, remains a valuable dynasty asset but more-than-likely will carry no value in 2017 redraft leagues.
