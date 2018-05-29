Pirates' Austin Meadows: Shifts to right field Sunday
Meadows made his first start in right field Sunday and went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.
He's now made at least one start in each of the outfield spots as the Pirates embark on their four-man outfielder rotation. The 23-year-old also batted second in the lineup for the second straight time after primarily hitting seventh in his first week. Right fielder Gregory Polanco has just one hit in nine at-bats against Tuesday starter Jon Lester while left fielder Corey Dickerson has never faced the lefty, so there's a chance Meadows could get another start Tuesday.
