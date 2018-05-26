Meadows was not optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Starling Marte (oblique), Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates opted to keep Meadows up and send Jose Osuna back to the minors to clear a roster spot for the activation of Marte from the DL. The team's top prospect earned his stay with the big club, as he hit .448/.448/.897 with three homers and two stolen bases in seven games while filling in for the injured Marte. The Pirates haven't announced how playing time will shake out between their outfielders, but it's hard to imagine Meadows staying up and not seeing semi-regular at-bats, especially given his success and the struggles of Gregory Polanco. With Marte returning from injury and the team monitoring Corey Dickerson's workload, it sounds like Meadows could work into a pretty equal timeshare with the Pirates' other outfielders.