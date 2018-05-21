Pirates' Austin Meadows: Time in majors not guaranteed
The Pirates could return Meadows to Triple-A when Starling Marte (oblique) comes off the disabled list at the end of the week, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
With Corey Dickerson and Gregory Polanco set in Pittsburgh's corner outfield spots, Meadows would serve in a reserve role when Marte returns, something the organization doesn't want. "Philosophically, we like young players to continue to play when they have growth and development opportunities, and we'll see where we are at that point in time," general manager Neal Huntington said. Marte suggested that his oblique injury is feeling much better, but the team will be careful with its star outfielder. In the meantime, Meadows has a juicy three-game series on tap starting Tuesday in Cincinnati.
