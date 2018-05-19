Pirates' Austin Meadows: Two hits in MLB debut
Meadows went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.
Hitting seventh and playing center field in his big-league debut, Meadows picked up right where he'd left off at Triple-A Indianapolis, having gone 13-for-33 (.394) over a seven-game hitting streak prior to his promotion. Starling Marte (oblique) isn't expected to be out of action too long, but if the rookie keeps hitting the Pirates may be tempted to try and find a way to keep Meadows in the lineup.
