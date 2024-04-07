Falter allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Saturday.

Falter actually took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, so it was a major improvement on his first outing of the season in which he allowed five runs before recording an out. The lefty only has three strikeouts in 10 innings so far this season and will likely remain a volatile option given the lack of whiffs. He will look to extract a bit of revenge against his old team in Philadelphia next week.