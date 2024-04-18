Falter (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings as the Pirates fell 9-1 to the Mets. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old southpaw served up a two-run homer to Starling Marte in the third inning, but he otherwise shut New York down over 73 pitches (47 strikes). Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, Luis Severino was a little bit better for the home squad. Falter has been tagged for only three runs over his last three starts and 16 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.05, but his 10:5 K:BB through 20 frames on the year highlights his limited fantasy ceiling. He lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Brewers.