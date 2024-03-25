Falter was informed Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster as a reliever, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Though he fell short in his bid for an Opening Day rotation spot with Luis Ortiz and Jared Jones securing back-end starting roles, Falter will still head north with the club as a bullpen arm. While he gives the Bucs a fourth left-handed option behind Aroldis Chapman, Ryan Borucki and Josh Fleming, Falter will profile as more of a multi-inning reliever than a matchup lefty. For his career, Falter has surrendered a .832 OPS in 46 innings against left-handed hitters, while he's limited righties to a .783 OPS over 152.1 innings.