Falter allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings in bulk relief in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Falter came into the contest having started in 11 of his 13 appearances on the season, but Pittsburgh elected to use him behind an opener Saturday. The southpaw fared well in that role, giving up a solo homer to Lars Nootbaar in the fifth frame but otherwise keeping St. Louis off the scoreboard. The long ball was the only hit Falter allowed in 3.2 frames, but he was still pulled after a modest 43 pitches despite going at least 4.2 frames in each of his previous three outings. It's unclear if Falter will continue to work as a primary pitcher or move back to a traditional starting role moving forward.