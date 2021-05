Gamel went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

The left-handed hitter batted second in the lineup against Chicago's Jake Arrieta. Prior to Tuesday, Gamel had not hit higher than sixth in any of his seven starts for Pittsburgh. He's 5-for-14 with a walk in his last four games and with another righty (Trevor Williams) starting Wednesday, there's a good chance he'll be in the lineup. Gamel has two hits in five career at-bats against Williams.