Gamel went 3-for-3 with a home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Gamel plated his first run with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning and later added a solo shot in the fifth that made it a 7-0 game for the Pirates. The left fielder homered for the first time since June and also delivered his first multi-hit game since June 13.