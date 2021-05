Gamel is out of the lineup Sunday against Atlanta, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old started the past four games in left field but will head to the bench against lefty Max Fried on Sunday. Gamel has a .167/.219/.200 slash line with 11 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances since joining Pittsburgh. Ildemaro Vargas will take over in left field in the series finale.