Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in Monday's 11-1 rout of Atlanta.

He took Max Fried deep in the fourth inning before launching one off Josh Tomlin in the seventh. Gamel has only six homers on the year, but remarkably five of them have come in his last nine games, a stretch during which he's slashing .344/.400/.875.