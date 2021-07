Gamel went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

After hitting .333 with four homers in 11 games prior to the All-Star Game, it appeared the outfielder was due for a cooling-off period. He struck out five times in two games following the mid-summer classic before rebounding Sunday. While Gamel still profiles best as a fourth outfielder, he could continue seeing steady playing time, especially if and when the team moves on from right fielder Gregory Polanco.