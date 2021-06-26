site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-ben-gamel-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gamel isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals.
Gamel had started each of the last three games, and he went 1-for-11 with a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Ka'ai Tom will start in left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read