Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Gamel will hit the bench for the second game in a row with the Pirates facing a second left-handed starting pitcher (Mike Minor) in as days. Even in future matchups against right-handed pitching, Gamel may have a tougher time consistently cracking the lineup now that Ka'ai Tom -- who is also left-handed -- is back in action in the outfield after returning from the injured list Saturday.