Cederlind (elbow) threw his first bullpen session of spring training Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
After being activated from the 60-day injured list and moved off the Pirates' 40-man roster in November, Cederlind accepted an outright assignment to minor-league camp. He's seemingly healthy again after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2021 and then requiring a follow-up surgery this past August to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, but because he hasn't pitched at any level since 2020, Cederlind didn't receive an invitation to big-league spring training. Cederlind will have to prove he's healthy and can pitch effectively at Triple-A Indianapolis early on during the upcoming season before he merits consideration for a call-up to the big club.
