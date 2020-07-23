Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Thursday that Cederlind (illness) has been cleared for workouts and will report to the team's satellite camp in Altoona, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Before he was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of July, Cederlind was expected to contend for a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen. Since the Pirates have never formally called Cederlind up from the minors, he won't have to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list and is eligible to join the big-league roster if or when Pittsburgh might need an extra reliever. While he awaits a potential callup, Cederlind will work out regularly in Altoona in an attempt to get his arm reconditioned for game action following his multi-week shutdown.