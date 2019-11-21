Play

Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Contract selected by Pirates

Cederlind's contract was purchased by the Pirates on Wednesday.

The move protects Cederlind from selection in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old recording a strong 2.28 ERA in 59.1 innings of relief across the three highest levels of the minors last season, though only six of those innings came with Triple-A indianapolis.

