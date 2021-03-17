Cederlind (elbow) will get a second opinion to determine his recovery process, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Cederlind was diagnosed with a UCL strain and placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, and his second opinion will likely determine whether the issue will require surgery. Even if doctors don't recommend Tommy John surgery, Cederlind should be sidelined at least through the end of May.
More News
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Lands on 60-day injured list•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Goes off rails Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Sees action Friday•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: So far, so good•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Earns first callup•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Not quite ready for prime time•