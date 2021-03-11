Cederlind recorded just two outs Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit, two walks and a hit batsman against the Yankees.

Cederlind's struggles likely took him out of the running for a bullpen spot to start 2021. He threw only 14 of 24 pitches for strikes to the six batters he faced. While the hard-throwing righty did not look good Wednesday, he has the potential to contribute at the big-league level as soon as this summer.