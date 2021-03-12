Cederlind was placed on the 60-day injured list with a UCL strain Friday.
The Pirates haven't officially said the words "Tommy John surgery," but that's often the ultimate outcome for pitchers with UCL issues. Even if Cederlind's injury isn't bad enough to require surgery, he'll be out until the end of May at a minimum.
More News
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Goes off rails Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Sees action Friday•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: So far, so good•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Earns first callup•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Not quite ready for prime time•
-
Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Clears COVID-19 protocols•