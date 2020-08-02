General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Cederlind was not under consideration for recall following a rash of injuries to the team's pitching staff, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

Pitchers Cody Ponce and Sam Howard were recalled from the team's taxi squad on Sunday. For his part, Cederlind missed several weeks while recovering from COVID-19. "He's still a little behind the other guys," Cherington said. The general manager noted that Cederlind is an important part of the team's future, but not quite ready for an MLB debut.