Cederlind allowed one run in one inning Friday, surrendering a solo homer to the Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
While he's not in the discussion to serve as the team's closer by Opening Day, the 22-year-old likely figures into the closer's mix before season's end. The only hit he gave up Friday came off his 98-mph sinker.
