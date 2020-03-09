Pirates' Blake Cederlind: Sent to Triple-A
Cederlind was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
After making his debut at the Triple-A level in 2019, Cederlind was able to open spring training at major-league camp, but he'll now head to the Triple-A level to prepare for the start of the minor-league season. The 24-year-old hurled 4.2 no-hit relief innings in the Grapefruit League, walking four batters while whiffing nine. He packages a fastball approaching 100 mph and an improving breaking ball. Cederlind could make his major league debut in 2020 with a strong start and could even figure in the closer's mix at some point.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...