Cederlind was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

After making his debut at the Triple-A level in 2019, Cederlind was able to open spring training at major-league camp, but he'll now head to the Triple-A level to prepare for the start of the minor-league season. The 24-year-old hurled 4.2 no-hit relief innings in the Grapefruit League, walking four batters while whiffing nine. He packages a fastball approaching 100 mph and an improving breaking ball. Cederlind could make his major league debut in 2020 with a strong start and could even figure in the closer's mix at some point.

